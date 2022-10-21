MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Beto O’Rouke is in the Basin.

He made a stop in the tall city for a rally Friday as part of his campaign across Texas, vying for your vote for Texas Governor.

Beto talked to voters and answered some key questions on the minds of Texans.

He talked about the need for better pay for teachers, canceling the STAAR Test, and bringing the rural areas of our state access to internet. He also spoke on the need for access to abortion for women in Texas.

“I know that people across the state, especially young voters and especially women, are fired up to make sure that their freedom is protected. The ability to make their own decisions about their own body and their own future. And they have a governor today in Greg Abbott, who has the most extreme abortion ban in America. There’s no exception for rape or incest or functionally the life of the mother. I know that we can do better,” said O’Rourke.

He says he wants to give that freedom back to women.

Beto also spoke on his stance against permitless carry and the crisis at our southern border.

“So making sure there’s a license to carry program instead of permit-less carry or raising the age to purchase an AR 15 to 21 or a universal background check or red flag law. These are all ideas that gun owners, Democrats, Republicans, non-gun owners alike can agree on and will save lives and prioritize the lives of our kids before any other interest in this state,” said O’Rourke.

“So as governor, we’re going to have a safe, legal, orderly path to connect workers with jobs here in Texas. A Texas based guest worker program that will be written by Republicans and Democrats together. We do that. And folks who come here will follow the law. Our laws will follow our values,” said O’Rourke.

He’s encouraging his voters to show out to the polls when early voting starts on Monday.