ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West Texas Symphony will be holding it’s Downtown Classics concert at the Ector Theatre on March 24th starting at 7:30pm.

Showcasing some of the best musicians in the area, with performances of some classical favorites by Mozart, Jean-Philippe Rameau, and Joseph Boulogne.

Directed and conducted by Gary Lewis, there will be around 20 West Texas musicians performing for you to enjoy.

Tickets for this show are $25 and $12 for all students. You can claim yours here.

Doors will open at 6pm.