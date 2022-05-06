MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One of the biggest events hosted by the Bush Tennis Center in Midland kicks off this weekend. The Best in the West Challenge is back in the Basin, and organizers say that this year is one you don’t want to miss.

From barbeque competitions to live performances by award-winning artist Pat Greene, this event has a little bit of everything for people to enjoy. All of the fun starts this evening with a barbeque cook-off and a live show hosted by ABC Big 2 News at 5 and 6 pm.

The goal of the Best of the West Challenge is to give back to local non-profits in the area. Organizations like Midland Humane Coalition, Midland Athletic Company, Bynum School, Bush ACE Outreach Program, and Permian Basin First Responders.

Guest can expect to be a part of a 5k run Saturday, May 7th at 8 am and a performance from Pat Greene Band & Django Walker at 8 pm. On May 9th, at the Hogan Park Golf Course, you can hit a hole in one during the Eagles and Aces Challenge benefitting the Permian Basin First Responders.

Here is the official flyer of activities taking place all weekend long:

The event is free to the public but gates are closed for the Pat Greene Concert, tickets can be purchased here.