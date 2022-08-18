ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nancy Borrelli, owner of Roming Yoga in Odessa, created the studio as a way to provide nourishment to the vibrant community around the Basin. Not only do they offer classes at their studio location but special sessions are held at farmers markets, parks, and museums around town as well. The studio was founded on the statement that when you step on your mat to practice with them, you will be encouraged to be curious, laugh, and get sweaty!

Benefits of yoga:

Improves strength, balance and flexibility – Holding a pose can build strength while slow movements and deep breathing can help to increase blood flow. Helps manage stress – Certain movements, poses, and breathing exercises can have positive impacts on mental health, mindfulness, healthy eating, and quality of sleep. Provides back pain relief – Basic stretching can help improve mobility and target pain in the lower back. Better sleep – A consistent stretching routine before bed can get you into the right mindset to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

To sign up for a class, visit Roming Yoga. You can also check out all of the different classes they’re studio provides.