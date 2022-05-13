FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A benefit is scheduled to take place this weekend to help the Ureste family after losing their home in a fire earlier this week. The benefit is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 14 at the City Bank in Fort Stockton located at 809 W Dickinson Blvd.

According to family friends, at around 11:00 p.m. on, Wednesday, May 11, Rafael and Sixta Ureste’s home caught fire. Luckily, no one was injured and the fire was confined to the living and dining rooms; but the smoke damaged the entire home and the family lost everything.





Aftermath of the Ureste house fire courtesy Jessica Ureste.

The large family came together to start the clean up and have successfully cleared the spaces that will require repair.

Unfortunately, family said the cost of the materials needed to repair the home is high and now, the family is asking for help from the community. Friends and family members have been hard at work with benefits and bake sales and a Go Fund Me to help with these expenses.

Saturday’s benefit will feature: Brisket or Asado plates which come with beans and rice or macaroni salad and bread along with kids lunches that will include pigs in a blanket, chips, cookie and Kool-aid drinks. There will also be various baked goods for sale.

The couple was temporarily housing their son and his daughters and is also asking for help with clothing in the following sizes:

Men’s 8 1/2 shoes

Large shirts

Work clothes and boots Girl’s Med/Lg shirts

10, 12, & 8 shirts

Sizes 2 & 3 shoes