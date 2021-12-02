Bell ringing battle: OPD Chief, Sheriff to raise money for Salvation Army

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s a holiday battle between two law enforcement leaders. Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis will be ringing the bell this Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The pair have been battling it out for this worthy cause for the last four years. Now, as part of their friendly competition, they are asking for your help to fill the red kettle.

“Let’s be honest, Mike Griffis is one of the most popular guys in Ector County,” Gerke said.

“You know he cheats a little bit. He brings out all of the props like McGruff and SWAT truck and all that stuff, but you know I think I’m going to prevail in this deal,” Griffis replied.

You can find the pair ringing their bells from 2:00-4:00 p.m. December 4 at the Walmart Supercenter located at 4210 JBS Parkway.