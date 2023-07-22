(KMID/KPEJ) – Heat exhaustion can occur when the body loses too much water or salt, usually from excessive sweating or dehydration, says the Midland Health Services. This can begin suddenly or over time, but is usually after working, exercising, or playing in the heat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat related illness can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids.

The CDC also states that elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment are most prone to heat exhaustion.

Some symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Rapid heartbeat

Heavy sweating

Extreme weakness or fatigue

Dizziness

Nausea, vomiting

Fast, shallow breathing

Slightly elevated body temperature

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Fainting

If you or someone nearby continues to experience these symptoms for more than an hour, or the symptoms get worse, the CDC says to seek medical attention as soon as possible. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can progress into a heat stroke

What you can help with heat exhaustion: