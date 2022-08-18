A Pecos man is getting a lot of buzz surrounding his beef jerky, and he’s just 20 years old.

Lane Zapien is the owner and founder of Rockin’ Horse Jerky Co.

“I’d never thought I’d be here doing any of this,” says Lane.

The company is located at 1108 South Eddy Street in Pecos.

Inside you can get some unique beef jerky that’s got a kick, but isn’t too spicy.

“It has really good flavor, spiciness, people love it,” says Lane. “They enjoy the nice crisp.”

Zapien started the company a year-and-a-half ago at the age of 19.

“One day I had a bunch of deer meat in the freezer, and figured I’d make some jerky.”

He got a dehydrator, made the jerky, and decided to sell it. After posting it on social media, within a few hours it was all bought up.

“In a couple of hours it was all gone,” says Lane’s mother, Crisha Molinar. “So he went full jerky mode.”

Fast forward to now and he’s selling beef jerky, hats, shirts and more inside his own store.

The company logo was a livestock brand he got when he was a child. Lane’s dad gave him the brand.

Rockin’ Horse offers a tasty twist on its jerky too. Lane says to try it with some fresh squeezed lime on it.

“I’m so proud,” says Crisha. “Every day I’m so proud of him, especially because he’s so young.”

Rockin’ Horse is open Monday through Saturday from 2-8 p.m. Lane hopes t get into a factory soon and get his beef jerky into grocery stores.

For more on Rockin’ Horse Beef Jerky Co., check out the video above.