MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, Midland City Council members approved funding for major renovations to Beal Park to transform the park into a premier regional soccer complex. Here’s a look at what those upgrades will entail:

62 soccer fields

An amphitheater

A playground and splash pad

More parking

Additional restrooms

“The development of Beal Park will be Midland’s premiere soccer venue and we will provide opportunity for recreational soccer games for all ages to be hosted a one facility. And we also want to fully develop the soccer complex so that it will provide fields and amenities for soccer tournaments that will draw soccer teams from across West Texas and beyond,” City leaders said during a presentation at yesterday’s meeting.

The project will take place over three phases with construction of Phase 1 to begin this coming fall; the final phase is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028. City leaders said existing baseball fields, the dog park, fishing pond, and skate park will be unaffected by these plans.