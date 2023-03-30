ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Marking more than 50 years of making music, the “America’s Band” tour will be coming to the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas, on July 27, 2023, benefitting the Education Foundation of Odessa.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

“Every year, the Education Foundation works to do two things through our annual concert: First, to raise money to support our mission of creating opportunity for education in ECISD. Second . . . we want to throw a great party!” says Education Foundation Board President, Lisa Wyman. “Grab your flip flops and dig out your vintage beach wear and come join us for what is sure to be the party of the year.”

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Sponsorship tables for the event are available by calling or emailing the Education Foundation Office. Reserved seating tickets go on sale on Saturday, April 1st at the Ector County Coliseum box office and may be purchased here or by calling.

Tickets are on sale for $45 and $65 plus a handling fee.