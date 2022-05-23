ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With summer right around the corner, Texas State Parks are a valuable option to beat the summer heat.

When the weather gets warm in Texas, it can be difficult to find places to cool off. Texas State Parks offers a variety of options to enjoy paddling, fishing and more .

Texas State Parks suggests making reservations for day passes up to 30 days before your visit or for overnight stays up to 5 months in advance. If your plans change, you can modify or cancel your reservation so someone else can enjoy the park.









Boating

One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is to get on the water! Always wear a life jacket and follow these tips to stay safe on the water while boating.

Rent Canoes, Paddleboards or Kayaks

Don’t have your own way to get on the water? Visit one of these parks with paddling rentals.

Where to Boat

Boaters in Texas can enjoy more than 150 lakes, 15 rivers and 3,700 streams. Find out where you can boat this summer.

Rock Your Boat

May 21-27 is National Safe Boating Week. Enjoy boating safely and review these tips before heading to the water.

Fishing

Fishing is a fun and relaxing way to enjoy the outdoors. And did you know that you can fish for free from shore or pier in a state park?

Where to Fish

Find places to fish near you.

Fishing Events

Many parks offer fishing events to help you hone your skills and land the big one!

Learn to Fish

If you’re new to angling, check out these tips and tricks to help you get started.

Hack the Heat

Many animals find ways to adapt to warmer weather in state parks. This porcupine finds shelter in rocks and avoids extra exposure to the mid-day sun. Learn more ways you can hack the heat!

Heat Stroke vs. Heat Exhaustion

Can you spot the difference? You just might save someone’s life!

Dog Days of Summer

Dogs love going for a hike with their people. But remember, they are wearing a fur coat! Keep your furry friend safe and follow this advice on how to protect your pals and their paws.

Rest and Relax

Too hot for tent camping? Many of our parks offer overnight lodging besides camping. You can reserve facilities online, except for group facilities.