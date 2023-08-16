BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A number of fraudulent calls have been made from a spoofed phone number, the Sheriff’s Office says.

According to a post by the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, the number being used belongs to Rick Flores, the CEO of Big Bend Regional Medical Center. Flores has since changed his number.

BCSO says the calls have included requests for gift cards. These calls are currently under investigation and the public is being warned not to release personal information over the phone and be wary of suspicious calls.