BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown suspect.

According to a post by BCSO, an unknown male suspect was seen poaching on a resident’s property in the Cedar Springs area of Terlingua Ranch. He was also seen taking chips out of trail cams.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.