ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who was caught taking license plates from several patrol cars.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, BCSO Deputies and an Alpine Police Officer responded to a fight in progress at the Sul Ross S.A.L.E. Arena early Saturday morning. During the investigation, one of the tires was slashed on a patrol car, and license plates were stolen from several patrol cars.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact BCSO at (432)837-3488.