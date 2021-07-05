BCSO helps rescue several illegal migrants in distress

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Saturday night, Brewster County Dispatch received a 911 call from a person requesting help.

The person said they were part of a group of illegal migrants who had been abandoned by their guide.

Brewster County Deputies, along with K9 Latek, US Border Patrol Agents, and Texas DPS Troopers, responded to the area, and began searching for the group.

Two men were initially found. They provided information as to the location of the remainder of the group, several miles away.

An additional 10 people were later rescued, including 2 women who needed immediate medical assistance.

A Brewster County Deputy and Texas State Trooper, both certified medics, began life saving treatment for severe dehydration and asthma. Both women had to be carried to an ambulance.

All were turned over to US Border Patrol for processing and deportation.