BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Brewster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop west of Alpine on a 2013 Ford Explorer Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

During the course of the traffic stop, Brewster County K9 Latek was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle, when Latek alerted to the presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed hidden compartments concealing 24.5 pounds of cocaine. Ana Cristina Alarcon Rios, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody.

This case was referred to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution, according to the post.