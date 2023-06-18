BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Brewster County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a suspicious Ford F-250 pulling a stock trailer, abandoned on private property on Study Butte, Sunday afternoon. Upon investigation, deputies recognized the odor of marijuana coming from the trailer.

According to a post by BCSO, further investigation revealed that a few bales of alfalfa were used in an attempt to cover 85 bundles of marijuana, weighing approximately 2,000 pounds.

Authorities say a white Lincoln Navigator drove by the area several times throughout the investigation, raising suspicions from the deputies. The driver committed several traffic violations and was stopped by deputies.

The driver, Axel Manuel Olivas, a US citizen, was determined by deputies to be smuggling a passenger, Jesus Alberto Galindo-Pina, from Mexico, illegally into the country. Galindo-Pina had the key to the Ford F-250 in his pocket.

Both occupants were apprehended and transported to the Brewster County Jail for various charges.

This case remains under investigation.