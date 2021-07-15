BCSO, Border agents, rescue illegal migrant stuck in river

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Wednesday evening, a Brewster County deputy and a US Border Patrol agent responded to a call for help near the old La Linda Border Bridge, on FM 2627.

Arriving on the scene, the deputy and agent found an illegal migrant from Mexico who told them a second illegal migrant was in the river holding on to plants to keep from washing away. 

The law enforcement duo borrowed a canoe from someone at a nearby ranch to rescue the man from the fast-moving current.

Both illegal migrants were turned over for processing and deportation. 

