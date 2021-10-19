BB gun found on Pecos campus, student arrested

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar)- A middle schooler has been arrested after bringing a bb gun to school. According to a release from the Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD, early Tuesday morning students at Crockett Middle School told their teacher another student had a Smith and Wesson BB gun on campus.

The district said the teacher immediately notified campus administration and the student was arrested by campus police without incident.

A statement released by the district reads in part: “At no time was any student or staff member threatened or in harm’s way. The BB gun was in a backpack and not out. The BB gun has been confiscated and the student has been arrested. PBTISD assures its students, parents, community members, and staff that we are committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff and will continue to make every effort to ensure that our schools are safe and secure. The student who reported the gun is to be commended. Immediately telling an adult allowed the situation to be resolved quickly.”