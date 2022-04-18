ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Arts is teaming up with the Ector Theater, the Texas Music Office, and Downtown Odessa, Inc. to host Battle of the Bands on July 2nd during Firecracker Fandango.

“As a Certified Music Friendly City, it’s important that we create opportunities for our local musicians,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham, “A Battle of the Bands will showcase the talent of a wide variety of music styles.”

Local talent will be able to upload their entry videos though May 15th. The community will then be able to vote on their favorite band. Each vote costs $1, and the funds support Odessa Arts.

The top 4 vote getters will perform live at the Ector Theater on July 2nd live in front of a panel of judges that includes Marc Fort of the Texas Music Office, Adam Nunley, executive director of the Ector Theater, and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s.

The winner will receive a headlining slot for the closing night of Hot Summer Nights, a music video shoot, courtesy of Young Guns Entertainment, and graphic design services for logos, printed and digital assets courtesy of Kathy Swindler Creative.

“We are so fortunate to have representatives from the Texas Music Office and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as our judges, making this a fair and professional competition. It will also serve as a great professional development opportunity for every one who enters,” said Ham.

To enter, click here, and make sure you sign up by May 15. Online voting runs from May 16-20.