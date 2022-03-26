NEWY YORK (StudyFinds.org) – A snack attack can come at any time, but where people choose to indulge their sweet tooth may surprise you. While eating in bed still ranks as the top spot to snack in secret, a new study reveals more than one in five people take a treat into the bathroom!

In a survey of 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom, examining the strangest places people like to snack in private, over a fifth say they enjoy eating while taking a bath. While you might be able to argue that these snackers are at least clean, other respondents admitted to some less hygienic habits. Specifically, 18 percent of the poll confess to snacking while on the toilet!

One in five Brits also admit to picking a piece of food out of the trash which still looked “perfectly fine” — or in the words of George Costanza from “Seinfeld,” “it was not in the garbage. It was above the garbage.”0 seconds of 15 secondsVolume 0%

Overall, the most common secret snacking spots are in bed, while driving, on the stairs, in the bathtub, and in a shed. Another one in 10 admit to sneaking into their child’s outdoor playhouse to have a snack in peace and one in 20 have even enjoyed a treat while having sex!

“There’s been some interesting revelations from this research, and the intriguing question is why do people tend to reach for a snack in somewhat unconventional places?” says psychologist Jo Hemmings, speaking on behalf of Peperami, which commissioned the poll, in a statement.

“Sometimes, simply just snacking away from others can give you a moment of peace to enjoy something in its purest form. While many reach for snacks as a comforting habit, others would prefer people not to know about their cravings – either way, the locations speak for themselves, of the lengths people will go to have a quick bite.”

Sweets and meats are the top treats

The survey found potato chips, chocolate bars, and cookies are the most popular snacks people take into unusual places. Another 22 percent grab a plate of chicken nuggets and one in five prefer anything packed with protein.

As for why respondents snack wherever they can, a third say the overwhelming feeling of hunger is the biggest reason they break open a bag of chips in an odd location. Unfortunately, more than a quarter feel people judge them for their snacking habits — a major reason many respondents have a hidden snacking spot.

Three in 10 people feel their friends and family would be shocked to learn where they like to snack. One in four have actually been caught red-handed trying to hide their treats in secret locations.

Your menu stinks!

When it comes to attending a gathering at a friend’s house, many respondents would prefer if these parties were potluck. One in three people say they’ve packed their own snacks when visiting another person’s house because they knew they wouldn’t like the food there! Of these respondents, 40 percent admit to eating these “emergency snacks” in secret.

“The research has shown hunger can take you at any moment, and clearly people within the UK act on this, daring to eat where no one would expect them to,” says Pavan Chandra from Peperami. “It’s also been quite amusing to see the variance of locations and the lengths people will go to, to enjoy a tasty treat.”

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

Top 20 Places People Snack in Secret: