ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A portion of Bastrop Avenue will be closing on Wednesday, as Permian Paving begins a full reconstruction of the roadway, between Giotto Street and Old Course Road.

This section of roadway will be closed to thru traffic, but residents on Kinghorn Drive, emergency services, and trash pickup will still have access.

The City of Odessa says the roadwork aims to fix drainage issues, replace roadway failure, remove and replace sections of curb and gutter, install sidewalks, and add sidewalks with railing at the drainage culvert crossings. The City says this will also include curb work and asphalt repair on both sides of Kinghorn Drive to correct drainage issues.

Citizens are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays during this construction. If you have any questions, please contact Permian Paving at (432) 789-1535 or the City of Odessa Engineering Department at (432) 335- 3244.