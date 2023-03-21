MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Once open, this will make the 17th location in the state of Texas.

Located near Highway 158 and 191, this location will serve Midland, Odessa, and the greater West Texas Plains.

This new store will feature a completely unique design. The store will build upon the signature qualities, combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education, and conservation.

“Bass Pro Shops looks forward to partnering with the City of Midland and the Midland Development Corporation to bring the widest selection of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation gear in the industry with an inventory tailored to the region.”

The store will showcase boat brands such as Tracker, Nitro, Ranger, Sun Tracker, Regency, and Tahoe. In addition, the location will display a wide assortment of new Tracker Off Road ATVs and side by side vehicles.

Expected to employ more than 115 “Outfitters,” the new store is expected to open in late 2024.

Employment information, once available can be found on their website.