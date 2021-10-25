Basin Theatre Works at the Permian Playhouse announces upcoming fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre, is coming to the stage November 12 and 13.

This brand-new musical revue features a selection of songs from Broadway shows such as Annie, Rent, Les Misérables, Hairspray, Waitress, and more, as well as a talented cast of local directors and performers. The event will be hosted by The Honorable Sara Kate Billingsley, Gaven Norris and Catherine Daniels.

This will be the group’s first fundraiser since going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.