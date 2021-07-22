Basin students set to debut classic musical “Guys and Dolls” Friday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- “Guys and Dolls” will debut this Friday at the Permian Playhouse.

The play originally debuted in the fifties but has been revised many times since. Now the cast of area students is excited to return to the stage with their rendition of the show after a long pandemic hiatus.

“It’s always been a ton of fun working with them especially from the very beginning. I think it’s because… as theater people, we haven’t been able to do much in the last year and a half and so finally getting back on the stage and finally getting to perform again, these kids are ready to go,” said Director Parker Leroy.

From set design, to rehearsing scripts, the kids have been working hard throughout the summer to bring the musical to life, and the production team says these student productions are especially fun to direct since many friendships are formed on the stage.

“And that’s one of the things we like about it is it brings kids from all over who have shared values, shared passions together and they really get to have some pretty cool friendships,” Producer Joe Jung said.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. The play runs until August 1.