MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Basin PBS will be hosting a live town hall meeting on Thursday, October 26th to discuss the upcoming Midland ISD bond election.

Anyone with questions regarding the bond is encouraged to leave them on the Basin PBS Facebook page before or during the town hall, and they will be sure to answer as many as possible.

Residents can also visit the Basin PBS Studio, located at 203 N. Main Street, to be in the live studio audience.

The town hall will be held on the Basin PBS’s Facebook page on Thursday, October 26th, beginning at 7pm.