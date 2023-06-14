PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The festival will be a vibrant celebration of diversity and cultural heritage, aiming to showcase and educate attendees about the rich tapestry of cultures in local communities.

The Heritage Festival will provide a platform for various cultural groups to share valuable information about their heritage. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore diverse cultures through food, art, wares, clothing, and paintings, which will be available for available for purchase from participating groups. Selected groups will grace the Centennial Park stage with captivating performance art, adding a dynamic and immersive experience for festival goers.

A free concert will conclude the festival by the San Angelo-based band, Los Lonely Boys. Known for their “Texican Rock n’ Roll” style of music, their combines elements of rock and roll, Texas blues, brown-eyes soul, country soul, country, and Tejano. The concert will begin at 7pm.

“We are delighted to present the first-ever Heritage Festival – A Fusion of Culture in the Permian Basin,” said Laura Wolf, CEO/General Manager at Basin PBS. “This festival serves as a testament to the richness and diversity of our communities. We believe that celebrating and understanding our shared cultural heritage can foster stronger bonds and create a more inclusive community. We are grateful to Midland Energy, Inc. and the Abell-Hanger Foundation for their support in bringing this event to fruition.”

The Heritage Festival – A Fusion of Culture will be held on September 30th from 2pm to 6pm at Centennial Park in Midland, Texas. The festival is open to all members of the community and promises to be an unforgettable experience.