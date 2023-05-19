MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Basin PBS is excited to bring Main Street Live back to Midland! This year will feature a performance by the Randy Rogers Band on the stage right in front of the Basin PBS studio at 203 N. Main Street in Downtown Midland!

6pm – Gates open

7pm Live & Silent Auction

7:30pm Randy Rogers Band

General admission tickets do NOT include food or drinks.

A cash bar will be available. Bring your own lawn chair.

Tickets WILL be available at the door.

To purchase tickets, visit the link here.