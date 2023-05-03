MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West Texas Heritage Festival will be highlighting the diversity in the community while showcasing and educating communities on the variety of cultures and heritages in the Permian Basin.

The concept for a West Texas Heritage Festival evolved from their work on the documentary series, “Midland: Our City, Our Stories.”

Cultural groups will have the opportunity to showcase cultural music, food, traditions, dance, clothing and anything else that’s native to your culture.

Each group will be given a 10’x10′ tent, with electrical access, where they can showcase their wares, clothing, paintings, musical instruments, etc.

There will also have an outdoor stage and provide opportunities to showcase performance related expressions (traditional dance, music, song, or spoken word) that helps further highlight cultural heritage.

This Festival will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Centennial Park Midland in Midland, Texas, but they are looking to plan ahead with groups signing up early.

The deadline to sign up is May 15th. You can learn more and sign up here.

This is a free event for everyone who participates too.