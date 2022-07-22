ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Basin PBS brings non-profits and families together to get children ready for a new school year.

Basin PBS is bringing Back-to-School Festival, Saturday, August 6 at Midland College Chap Center from 1pm to 4pm. Basin PBS is bringing this event indoors at Midland College Chap Center to host over 40 local non-profit organizations who serve families and children. Organizations will be set up and offering information about their services and giving away goodies while supplies last. All this at no charge to families.

The event will also include live entertainment with The Jukebox Juicebox exclusively sponsored by Colgate Energy, balloon artist, face painting, Midland Storytellers Festival, and more. We’ll have a visit from a PBS KIDS favorite, The Cat in the Hat! Plus, again this year, the first 400 kids to arrive will receive a FREE backpack from ATMOS Energy – the perfect accessory for back to school. We’ll also host an immunization clinic for ages 3+ at no charge to most, thanks in part to the Midland Health Department.

“We are so proud to partner with the Midland Health Department to provide an immunization clinic for the community at this event,” said Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager, and vaccine specialist for United Supermarkets. “This clinic is the perfect opportunity for parents to make sure their kids are ready for the new school year. We hope to see a lot of the community taking advantage of all the great things that will be going on.”

Laura Wolf, Basin PBS CEO said, “We are grateful for all those organizations who’ve answered the call for our Permian Basin families and agreed to join forces for this back-to-school event. Each of them brings a unique and necessary service for families of West Texas.”

See the list of local organizations participating:

Basin PBS, Midland Dentistry 4 Kids & Smile Straight Orthodontics, ATMOS Energy, United Family

Markets/Midland Health, Colgate Energy, Complex Community Federal Credit Union, Kent

Companies, Maximus, Bronson Chadwick, Harlin the Magician, CEF of Midland, Sibley Nature Center,

Senior Life Midland Foster Grandparent Program, UTPB First 5, West Texas Opportunities, Big

Brothers Big Sisters, Midland Festival Ballet, FirstCare Health Plans of Baylor Scott & White,

Workforce Solutions Permian Basin, Midland YMCA, Texas Tech Psychiatry, Midland County Public

Libraries, Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Center, Midland Rape Crisis & Children’s Advocacy Center,

Permian Basin Moms of Multiples, Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission, I-20 Wildlife

Preserve, Museum of the Southwest: Durham Children’s Museum, Buckner Children and Families,

Permian Basin Master Gardeners – Youth Education, Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland, SHARE,

Midland Community Theatre, Casa de Amigos, Midland Storytelling Festival, Communities in Schools

of the Permian Basin, Petroleum Museum, Bikers Against Child Abuse, We Rock the Spectrum Gym,

Kaleidoscope Ministries, West Texas Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Rope Youth.



The event is sponsored by:

ATMOS Energy, Colgate Energy, United Supermarket, Midland Dentistry 4 Kids, SmileStraight

Orthodontics, Complex Community Federal Credit Union with grant support from Abell-Hangar

Foundation. In partnership with Midland College.



