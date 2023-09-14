MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a celebration of West Texas culture at the “Basin PBS West Texas Heritage Festival – A Fusion of Culture,” attendees will be able to experience a day filled with cultural richness, artistic expressions, and diverse traditions, followed by a spectacular free concert by the Los Lonely Boys.

“The West Texas Heritage Festival is more than an event; it’s a celebration of our shared identity and the diverse cultures that make up the fabric of West Texas,” said Laura Wolf, Basin PBS General Manager/CEO. “We invite everyone to join us, connect with their neighbors, and witness the incredible talents and flavors that define our region.”

Basin PBS says the festival is not just for adults, as it’s a day of family fun and learning. A Basin PBS KIDS tent, especially designed for children, will be present and promises a world of entertainment and education. At the tent, young festivalgoers can embark on a cultural journey with the Heritage Passport, a unique and engaging activity which invites kids to explore the heritage of West Texas.

Children will be able to grab their Passport at the Basin PBS KIDS Tent, and with this Passport, kids can visit booths throughout the festival grounds. At these booths, they’ll be able to discover different aspects of West Texas heritage, music, art, history, and cuisine.

Each booth will give a special stamp for their Passport, and once all stamps are collected, they can return to the Basin PBS KIDS Tent and be rewarded with a special prize for their dedication to exploring and learning about West Texas heritage.

Basin PBS says the KIDS Tent encourages children to engage with the rich cultural tapestry of the region while having a blast.

The West Texas Heritage Festival features a wide array of local talents, creativity, and voices that Basin PBS says embodies the essence of West Texas. From captivating performances to artisanal crafts, the event promises a sensory experience that merges tradition and innovation.

Following sunset, the internationally acclaimed band, Los Lonely Boys, will be featured in a concert with soulful melodies and electrifying performances. The concert is set to begin at 7pm and is a gift to the community and a symbol of gratitude for the continued support.

The “West Texas Heritage Festival – A Fusion of Culture” will be held at Centennial Park on Saturday, September 30th, from 2pm to 6pm. Admission is free and open to the public.