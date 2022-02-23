MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Basin Dream Center for Orphans is now taking orders for its “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. Proceeds for this fun fundraiser will go toward feeding the students who live in homes run by the non-profit group.

In a Facebook post, the center said, “With the addition of our boys home, plus inflation, our student grocery bill is getting higher…there are many “Egg My Yard” fundraisers out there but, please keep in mind – our students don’t have parents or family to fall back on to help fill the gap. They truly need our community to help pick up the tab.”

The Basin Dream Center For Orphans is a supervised transitional living center in Midland for young men and women who are homeless, at risk for homelessness or have aged out of the foster care system. The center says its mission is to “provide a safe, secure housing option for these young adults”. The center accepts women and men between 17 and 26 years old and the free program runs anywhere from 12-24 months for each student. The non-profit provides room and board, family support, college and vocational support, employment training, savings programs, driver’s license training, trauma-focused therapy and more.

If you would like to help the group, this fundraiser is a fun and family friendly way to do so. The students will fill plastic eggs with candy and will hide them in your yard for your kiddos to enjoy.

Call or text 432-894-1641 to place your order. Orders placed before February 28th will receive 10 free eggs.