Basin coffee shop honors veterans

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – People may know of Corporal Rays Coffee Shop for their delicious coffee drinks but, there’s more to rays than just coffee.

Corporal Rays Coffee was first established by The Bevel family in Andrews to honor their son Ray- who was killed in action in 2007.

Army Cpl. Ray M. Bevel, 22, died April 21, 2007 in Yusufiyah. Iraq, of wounds, sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his unit during combat patrol operations, according to the fallen military times.

After the overwhelming support the family received in Andrews they decided to open coffee shops in Odessa and Midland.

Alvin Roberts, stops by anytime he gets the chance.

“Myself, I like that chocolate creme drink, it’s the frozen one. I have tried the caramel and several others, and they’re really all good,” Roberts said.

Some like Lauren Hostetter, appreciate that the family who lost so much– has found a way to give back.

“It’s something very special, close near to their heart you know for their son. So I appreciate everything that they have done for the community and the troops,” Hostetter said.

The Bevel family makes sure to continue to serve the community by offering veterans, military, teachers, EMTs, and others who serve their community get 25 percent off their coffee with a valid ID.

James Parker said “I think it’s pretty neat that they support veterans… we have a kinda a family line of veterans too so I think that’s pretty cool, good for the community. “

And they continue to honor Cpl. Rays memory by offering customers a one-dollar coffee drink for his birthday in October.

“It’s good to see that it’s coming back to that more. So to see that Corporal Ray’s is really being able to do that for the community and veterans is very good,” Roberts said.