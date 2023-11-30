MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In this week’s Basin Business report, we spoke with an owner who said his business is all about sole- shoe soles that is.

Clutch Sneakers has been in business for about a year and a half, the owner, who goes by the name J.D., runs the mobile store out of a repurposed box truck and has been reselling sneakers since 2015.

“Just waking up every day, chasing a dream…it feels good, watching something grow, something that you built from the ground up, and just trying to see how far you can take it,” he said.

J.D. said that buying, selling, and trading is big business, especially in the sneaker industry.

“Everything just kind of connects and just lets you work with a whole different group pf people and just establish a new relationship,” he said.

The young entrepreneur said he meets people from all over at his pop-up events who are looking to buy, sell, and trade the latest footwear, as well as search for fashions from years gone by, that have become hard to find, and quite valuable. For anyone looking to get in on the action, J.D.’s box truck will be at the Bush Convention Center from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this coming Sunday, December 3, as part of the Stack Sneaker Show.

“It’s gonna be a buy, sell, trade event with shoes, clothes, and exotic snacks. Come get some Christmas shopping done,” he said.

And for those searching for rare and hard to find shoes, J.D. said he can help.

“Y’all can find me on Instagram…if y’all need any shoes, just reach out to me and I can do my best to find ’em.”

You can also browse J.D.’s inventory here.