PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- In tonight’s Basin Business Report, we have a full rundown of all the new businesses opening across our area.

Taboo

First, a new restaurant has opened in Odessa. Taboo officially opened this week in a gorgeously redesigned building once home to Casa Ole. Located at 2727 John Ben Shepperd Parkway, chefs serve up contemporary cuisine with an international twist.

Here’s a peek at some of the dishes:

Dutch Bros Coffee

Also opening soon in Odessa is Dutch Bros Coffee. Located at 4080 Faudree Road, the coffee shop, which will open on December 8, offers coffee drinks, cocoa, tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, energy drinks, and a small selection of pastries. The shop’s seasonal menu includes flavors such as candy cane, cupcake with holiday sprinkles, hazelnut, and peppermint bark.

A location in Midland, 4102 N Big Spring Street, is set to open in January.

Tipsy Cactus

If you want to dress up for a day or night out at any of these locations, there’s also a new boutique in Odessa that can help. Tipsy Cactus started as an online business but opened up a brick and mortar shop this week.

Located at 4222 Wendover, Suite 100, the store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Here’s a look at some of the fashion trends you can expect to find:

The Boardroom

Meanwhile, the Sewel Family of Companies announced that the Parks Legado area will be expanded with the Sewell Boardroom. We’re told the spot will feature breakfast items, like bagels fresh from New York, as well as cold-pressed juices and English muffins. It will also offer fine wine, craft beers, and savory artisanal charcuterie. There’s no word yet on when the Boardroom will open.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is set to open in Midland at 11:00 a.m. on December 11 at 3320 W Loop 250.

The restaurant will serve a selection of Island inspired chicken and pork dishes, as well as salads, rice, pineapple, Spam Musubi, and Dole soft serve.

You can learn more about the restaurant here, in a special behind the scenes report shot by our Chief Photographer, Jacob Lennon.