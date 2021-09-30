Basin Business: New print magazine highlights local musicians

West Texas has a pretty vibrant music scene, and now there’s a local print music magazine that’s here to highlight local musicians.

It’s called Sound Deep. It was started in February of 2021 by Annie Reyes of Odessa.

“The end goal is to make Music City, Music City again,” said Reyes.

The company not only brings exposure to musicians in West Texas, but it also provides updates on upcoming shows in the area, and much more.

“If I want to write about mental health, I can write about mental health,” said Sound Deep writer Raynie Burchfield. “She (Annie) wants us to be able to put it out there and have exposure for it.”

Sound Deep is now ready to submit its first magazine to publishing this Friday. The first magazine will be 74 pages, shedding light on all things music in west Texas. It highlights all types of music genres.

“The stuff that’s going on, its not out there,” said Sound Deep writer Kolby Roberts. “You would never know a show is going on this Saturday unless you were involved in the music scene.”

After starting out in the back of a tattoo shop, the company is moving into its own space this October. The company plans to eventually provide services for publishing, production, and records.

“It’s cool to see it all coming to light,” said Sound Deep digital artist Emily Scoggin.

In the coming months and years, Sound Deep will not only cover West Texas artists, but it plans to expand coverage to the rest of Texas, targeting creative locals.

“We just keep going,” said Sound Deep executive assistant Lindsey Reed. Annie knew exactly how she wanted to star this, she had it all mapped out.”

Sound Deep is hosting a magazine release party November 12th, at Frisky Brewing Company. Everyone is welcome to stop by for free.

For more on Sound Deep, check out the video above.