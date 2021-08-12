Basin Business: New cake shop opens in Odessa

A family-owned bakery is opening up Friday, August 13th in Odessa.

Delicias Cake Shop offers not just cakes, but any sweet treat you can imagine, and then some.

“I see not that many places like Walmart bakery or market street,” says Roy Portillo, owner of the bakery. “we wanted to do something different.

Portillo graudated from Odessa College and knew he wanted to open up a local business. After a few years of school, he’s ready for business at the bakery located in the MCM Plaza next to Five Guys.

“We do everything by scratch and make it fresh. nothing frozen,” says Portillo

Check out the video above for more on Delicias Cake Shop.