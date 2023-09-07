MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- I Love My Selfie has been hailed as Midland’s ultimate selfie destination and is the only immersive event selfie museum in the Basin, is fun for all ages, and serves as a unique setting for parties and events.

“I Love My Selfie is the only immersive event selfie museum in the Permian Basin, in fact, west of I-35, and what we do is immerse you in whatever theme you want for your birthday party or your corporate event and we also have selfie exhibits where party-goers and guests can take selfies in front of some of the backdrops we created,” said owner John James.

Located at 3211 W Wadley, Suite 8, James said he opened the business because he wanted to bring a bit of the big city to West Texas.

“Folks from out of town, from Big Spring. from Monahans, from Pecos, they all come here to experience what they might experience in say Dallas or Houston. You’ve heard of the Van Gogh exhibit or the Matise exhibit where you’re immersed in the artwork of the painter…those immersive experiences that you would see in bigger cities…I think this makes this a unique venue for our region,” James said.

The themes inside the studio can be changed depending on your preference.

“We’ve had “Midnight in Paris” parties, we’ve had “Encanto” parties, we’ve had all kinds of events where people become part of that theme and it makes for a much better party and a party like you wouldn’t have anywhere else. The walls come alive for your event and the tables come alive for your event, and everything around you is living while you’re having your party and that’s an expierence you won’t find anywhere else.”

The newest exhibit set to debut on September 8 is a tribute to Selena, the “Queen of Tejano Music”.

If you want to book the studio for an upcoming event, we’re told you need to act fast because some holidays are already booked.

“Christmas reservations are booking up really fast…so I would encourage people, if they want a small intimate immersive venue for their Christmas party, this is the place they should come,” said James.

Tickets are available online here.