PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland shared sales tax revenue for the city on Thursday, reporting more than $5 million in revenue, down nearly three percent from this time last year. This means the City met their budget, with the excess revenue able to be put toward new developments in the City.

Two projects are already bringing some big changes to the Tall City:

The Preserve at Midland is hoping to give Midlanders a family-friendly gathering place. It will be going just north of Highway 191, on the site of the Nueva Vista Golf Course. The Preserve will reportedly offer dining, shopping, entertainment, and a public green space.

While close nearby, “Zoo Midland” is part of the Preserve Midland project and is set to begin construction in 2024. It is estimated to take about three and a half years to complete. Once complete, the entire zoo will bring more fun and interactive experiences to Midland as part of a non-profit project.

Meanwhile in downtown Midland, the Tapestry Hotel will be the first new hotel in downtown in several decades. There will be 80 rooms, a restaurant, and a bar, all with a hyper-local theme. Recently approved by the Midland City Council, the 12-story tower will go up on Loraine Street.

In Greenwood, a new Domino’s location on FM 307 is now open, serving hot pizza to the Greenwood community. This makes the seventh location within Midland County.