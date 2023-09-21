ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ye Old Bookworm, located on Grant Street, has been in Odessa since 1991.

Today, the store is stocked with thousands of gently read books for people to choose from.

“Well, I think it gives them an opportunity to see that there is more to the written word than the newspaper or a magazine or something that you read online or use your phone to read. This gives you something that you hold in your hand and you can caress the pages, as some people have told me, I just love the feel of the pages. I love the smell of the book,” said Dorthy Bennett, owner of the shop.

Right now, there are more than 170,000 books in stock, with all kinds of books as their specialty.

Ye Old Bookworm is located at 517 N. Grant Avenue, and is open Monday through Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. You can also visit their website here.