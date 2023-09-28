ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In tonight’s Basin Business report, we’re taking you to downtown Odessa where one flower shop is going above and beyond for its customers.

It’s been seven years since Joann Carrasco opened her flower shop, Joann’s on 5th Flowers and Gifts. She said running the shop has been a labor of love, but it’s given her the creative outlet she desired.

“I was a florist to begin with…started working for a couple of flower shops and then started doing other things. That wasn’t a passion…I’m a very creative person, so that wasn’t giving me my outlet. I really wanted…some kind of party planning, flowers, doing things for others. So, when this flower shop came available, I took my chance, and I loved it…I have always loved flowers,” she said. “It was hard at first, but every business, you have to stay with it and push through, but it’s been good.”

Carrasco said one of her favorite things about her business is her loyal customers.

“They always call me, (and say) ‘Hey, you did a really nice arrangement for me. Can you do something like that but change this or that.’ I am ready to do that for them,” she said.

Sometimes, sending flowers isn’t a happy thing, and that’s when Carrasco said she really has a chance to “shine”.

“It’s not always happy occasions. A lot of times, it’s being sick(ness) or funerals. Either way, I think that’s when we really do shine because they call us and tell us their story, and we are ready to (help).”

The shop is more than just a flower shop; Carrasco said they also carry a line of everyday gift items and also help plan and decorate events, such as weddings, birthday parties, and luncheons. You’ll find the shop at 610 W 5th Street. Or, to place an order, call 432-559-1922.