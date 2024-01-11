PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Some businesses are opening in the Midland/Odessa area, including Green Acres Go Karts, SBK Barbeque Roosters Backyard, and another Kokomo location.

Green Acre Go Karts will be opening to the public on Thursday, January 18th. You can check them out at 2905 E. Highway 80 in Midland for some high-octane fun. You can learn more here.

Also in Midland, SBK Barbeque at Roosters Backyard is now open! They’re open every day at 6221 FM 307, featuring a menu with barbeque, burgers, and other bar and grill staples. You can learn more on the SBK Barbeque at Roosters Backyard website here.

Meanwhile in Odessa, another Kokomo location is coming to the Permian Basin. The restaurant serves Korean corndogs, mochi donuts, and boba tea. The new location will be opening at 4909 E. 42nd Street. You can learn more here.