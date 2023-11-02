ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local favorite, Garely’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open another location. The new location will be on West County Road, in the place of what was once Mi Casa.

Meanwhile, Pickles, a restaurant known for its burgers and fried pickle chips, is moving from its old spot to a new location. The owners say it’s relocating to 4301 E. 42nd Street, a spot previously occupied by Genchis Grill. The old location at 2901 E. I-20 has changed to Aunt Bea’s Lunch Buffet.

Big 2 also got a chance to stop by the family-owned Odessa business, Mi Maria. Every food item at the mother-daughter run restaurant is homemade. The restaurant features plenty of unique artwork and offers a variety of delicious food items.

“Our dream, my daughter and my dream, was to open a restaurant where people can come and eat original Mexican food, and we want everybody that steps into our restaurant to feel like they’re at home,” said Mi Maria owner, Maria Tercero. “Like if they’re going to visit their mom or grandma, I want them to feel comfortable and I want them to have good food.”

You can visit Mi Maria at 1307 Grant Avenue from 7:30am to 2:30pm.