ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Another local Odessa business is closing their doors after being open for decades.

The Sandwichery has been located in Odessa, on E. 6th Street, since 1986. The sandwich shop recently took to Facebook to tell people that the business is changing ownership.

The local business is now inviting you in to have some of your favorite sandwiches, soup, and salad before December 29th, the last day the doors will be open.

The business says there will be a third location for Tall City Meat Market on 6th Street, where the shop is now. That will be sometime in January.

El Sitio is coming soon to Odessa, located where the former 4110 Cocktails and Dining Restaurant was located off of Faudree Road. As of publication, the opening date is still to be determined, but decor and signage is already up.

The Sewell Boardroom also just opened in the Parks Legado Shopping Center. The business features fresh bagels, cold pressed juices, and cocktails.