If you are the lookout for a new “Taco Tuesday” restaurant, this place might be the one to try!

Taco Republic is an upbeat, social-friendly, Mexican cuisine that’s perfect for your next lunch or dinner choice.

In addition to lunch and dinner, the restaurant also offers breakfast and brunch which includes menu items like chicken and waffles and mimosas. It’s important to note that there are a few juice choices for your mimosa and not just orange juice!

Staying on the topic of drinks, Taco Republic serves from a full bar and drink menu with endless options. There is Horchata and a liquor-based Horchata served with Baileys that is perfect to drink during the holidays.

Now let’s “taco-bout” the food! This restaurant doesn’t miss a beat on the Mexican treasures such as al pastor, elotes served in a fancy glass, pineapple salsa and more. There are also baja shrimp and fish tacos that are reasonably sized.

Taco Republic provides a lively experience with its vibrant music and outdoor patio. Whether you are meeting a co-worker for lunch or having a night out with friends, there is both indoor seating and a covered outdoor patio for your comfort.

The location of this mexican-restaurant is perfect for weekend activity. Right in the heart of downtown, this place sits on N. Grant Ave.

No worries if you can’t make it on the weekend because Taco Republic is open 7 days from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m on weekends.

To learn more information or view their menu items, click here.