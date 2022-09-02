ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) -If you’re looking for the perfect way to spice up your Labor Day barbecue, Whitehouse Meat Market has got you covered.

Founded in 1956, the restaurant has been a Basin staple for decades, and employees even claim to have the best burgers in Texas.

“We do have regular customers that keep coming back and they love it,” said Jaime Contreras, highly-trained technician and meat market manager.

When you walk in, you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of fresh meats at the full-service meat counter. There’s also a full-time butcher where you can request custom cuts, but the burgers are definitely what’s put the restaurant on the map.

“It is the best. Our meat is high-quality and that helps us out. Its grinded fresh every morning and it’s eight ounces so it’s a big burger,” said Contreras.

The butchers get in at 6am every morning to start the lengthy process of freshly putting together hundreds of beef patties.

You can get all the typical toppings you would want on a burger and also get your patty topped with fresh green chilies straight from New Mexico.

“One of the owner’s parents has a ranch there and they grow the hatch chilies there. We started getting it from them and eventually that’s the only place we’ve got them from,” said Rodney a store manager.

While you can just walk in and order a burger, you can also order burger and steak set-ups for an at-home gathering. Serving a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 5,000 people, the set-up comes with fresh meat along with all the toppings you’ll need for entertaining.

For more on the history of Whitehouse Meat Market and to get a closer look at the menu items click here.