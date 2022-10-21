MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s not a ton of Mediterranean food around west Texas but Spitz owner Debra Holt is working to change that.

It all started on a vacation to Salt Lake City, Utah with her family. Holt says she stopped in to a Spitz franchise location for lunch and was so impressed with it’s food and concept she decided to bring one to Midland.

“I knew instantly Midlanders would appreciate this concept very much so and I just couldn’t get it here fast enough,” said Holt.

The restaurant is upscale dining meets fast food. You order up at the counter, but when you sit down you’re immersed in beautiful, European-inspired ambience. The food also speaks for itself with fresh ingredients you don’t see at your average restaurant.

“Just bringing something a little new and different, I felt it would be successful and it has been. Midland has turned out in record numbers and we’re so very grateful for the support we’ve received thus far,” said Holt.

Bryce Rademan started the Spitz franchise 18 years ago after he fell in love with the Doner Kebab while living in Spain.

“I ate that food every day while I lived there, like literally every day.”

The Doner Kebab is a Turkish food filled with meat that’s cooked on a spit, hence where the name ‘Spitz’ comes from.

“This type of cooking is done so well because of how quickly it sears those juices and how much flavor you get for that type of meat,” said Rademan.

You can get this meat in a wrap, bowl, or salad with all kinds of fresh Mediterranean toppings like feta, olives, pickled onions, and homemade spreads such as their zesty feta spread and tzatziki.

Rademan says their best-seller is the ‘Street Greek Gyro.’

“It’s the most accessible because most people know a gyro,” said Rademan.

If you haven’t had a gyro before, you have to order it. It’s built on a freshly fried pita, covered in zesty feta spread, topped with meat, more sauce, tomatoes, onions, and French fires.

Street Greek Gyro

What’s great about Spitz is it makes Mediterranean food accessible for all. Rademan took the dishes and flavors he loved so much overseas and created his own version that would be more familiar to people in the states.

“We kind of Americanized, I suppose in a lot of ways the recipes that most people would say are ethnic recipes,” said Rademan.

There are also many ways to customize your order with endless toppings, meat and vegan options so you’ll be sure to find something you love.

For more on Spitz and menu options click here.