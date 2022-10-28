MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -As amazing as a traditional Thanksgiving meal is, it’s fun to spice things up every now and again.

The food truck Down South Seafood is helping you do that this holiday season by adding Cajun turkey and seafood stuffing to it’s catering menu.

“Everybody likes it. Everybody that ever tried it says it’s the best turkey they’ve ever had,” said Ryan LeJeune.

Cajun turkey and stuffing

LeJeune opened Down South Seafood after he moved to Midland from South Louisiana and struggled to find the authentic Cajun dishes he grew up eating.

“Cajun food is the best food in the world. I just figured once we started, people would want to try it to see what it tasted like and that way we could show people what the real Cajun stuff was,” said LeJeune.

He’s now even gotten people eating Cajun food on Thanksgiving! Though the main part of the meal is the same.

Unlike most traditional turkeys which are roasted or fried, his is boiled in the same flavors as his crawfish.

“It retains a lot of moisture, so much moisture and it’s really juicy.”

Boiled turkey with Cajun seasoning

DeJeune pairs it was a seafood stuffing, which is essentially a mixture of crawfish, shrimp, and blue crab meat laid out on a bed of croutons.

“This came out fantastic, it’s just something different.”

Seafood Stuffing

If you’re still not sold on having Cajun dishes at Thanksgiving, stop by the Down South Seafood food truck another time to get a taste of Louisiana. Crawfish seasons runs from January through July, he also serves up everything from gumbo to shrimp Etouffee and alligator year-round.

“If you don’t want to try Cajun food I’ve got no hope for you. The taste, the flavor, it’s not overbearingly hot, it’s not bland, it’s just got a lot of flavor,” said LeJeune.

DeJeune is taking Thanksgiving catering orders now. For more information on the menu or to keep track of where the truck will be on a weekly basis click here.