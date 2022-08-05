ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – There’s no shortage of great Mexican food in the Basin, but Limon con Chile offers cuisine you may not see at every restaurant.

Chef Leobardo Garcia opened Limon con Chile eight months ago with the goal of bringing authentic southern Mexican food to the area.

“A lot of people, when they think of Mexican food, they’re just talking about enchiladas nachos and stuff like that, but that’s really not like 100% Mexican food,” said Garcia.

Using all fresh ingredients, from handmade tortillas, to perfectly seasoned meat and delicious sauces you’re sure to taste the passion Chef Garcia has for southern Mexican cuisine.

Many of his dishes are built from masa which is dough made from corn. Two of the dishes he says you must try are the huaraches and tlacoyo.

Watch the video above to get a look inside his kitchen and how he carefully crafts each dish. For a glimpse at Limon con Chile’s full menu visit it’s website.