MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a place to sit back, relax and enjoy some top-quality barbecue, Mac’s Bar-B-Q & Catering is the place to go.

“It’s a place for people to come and hang out with their family and their kids and everyone gets to have fun,” said owner Wesley Webb.

Webb grew up in Midland and opened Mac’s nearly a decade ago, excited to serve the community where he was raised.

“It’s kind of always been a dream of mine to open a restaurant in Midland.”

There’s a stage for live music, a playground for kids, and fire pits! Just in case the hot barbecue isn’t already heating you up enough…

As for the food, Webb says their signature dry rub recipe sets them apart. It’s his brother’s creation that they’ve been using for years. They’ve also used the same meat provider since the beginning.

“I always say low and slow and just be consistent.”

BBQ platter

While there’s a lot of good barbecue around the area, Mac’s has a lot of unique dishes that help them stand out. Webb says one of the must-trys is the green chile mac-and-cheese.

“I always joke that it’d be career suicide if we ever took it off the menu so that’s one of the things that I think people fight over.”

Green Chile Mac-and-Cheese

Mac’s also offers breakfast. So you can stop in and order some of their hot & juicy brisket starting at 7am.

“I don’t think for the first year I ever tried our brisket, egg, and cheese burrito until a customer begged me to eat it and it was surprisingly really good,” said Webb.

Brisket Breakfast Burrito

If you’re wanting to try Mac’s, you have the option to dine-in, order delivery, or order catering. You can even rent out their venue for parties!

For more on Mac’s Bar-B-Q click here.